Anupam Kher announces International Actor Prepares Awards as his institute completes 20 years

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, has announced International Actor Prepares Awards on the occasion of his acting institute, Actor Prepares completing 20 years.

Even as his institute celebrates two decades of excellence, Anupam himself is in one of the most dynamic phases of his career. With recent successes like ‘The Signature’, ‘Vijay 69’, and the popular series ‘New Amsterdam’, the senior actor continues to leave a significant impact on cinema around the world.

The awards will honour excellence in acting. Talking about the awards, Anupam shared, “Actor Prepares has been a premier institution of learning for the past 20 years, built on international standards and led by highly qualified faculty. Over the years, we have had the honour of hosting renowned personalities from not only who’s who of Indian cinema and but also across the globe, including The Wachowskis Sisters, Ang Lee, Russell Peters, Danny Boyle and Robert De Niro. I have long envisioned instituting acting awards that truly honour actors of international standards. The Actor Prepares Awards will be the most prestigious and dignified recognition, celebrating actors internationally across all categories”.

The introduction of the International Actor Prepares Awards is a fitting tribute to the institute's legacy, ensuring that the spirit of excellence continues to thrive in the world of acting.

Earlier, Anupam essayed the role of revolutionary Jayaprakash Narayan in Emergency’. During the promotional campaign of the film, he spoke about his portrayal of ‘Lok Nayak’, Jayaprakash Narayanji, as he said, “He did not take up any position after this whole thing happened, so a lot of people do not know about his contribution to that period. Atal ji later became the prime minister and he remained one of the tallest leaders”.

The film is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.

Meanwhile, the actor is also deeply engrossed in the making of his directorial, ‘Tanvi The Great’, adding yet another milestone to his illustrious journey.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.