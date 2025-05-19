Telangana MPHA Results Today, May 19: Check at mhsrb.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is all set to release the results for the Multipurpose Health Assistant (MPHA) – Female examination today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official MHSRB website: mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

How to Check TG MPHA Result 2024:

Visit the official MHSRB website.

Go to the "Results" section.

Click on the link titled "MPHA Result 2024".

Enter your registration number, password, and the captcha code.

Click the submit button.

Your TG MPHA Result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The MPHA (Female) examination was conducted on December 29, 2024, to fill 1,520 posts in the health department. A total of 20,600 candidates appeared for the recruitment test. The exam was held across various centers in Telangana.

The Medical and Health Department has informed that candidates can now easily access their results online. Meanwhile, sources have indicated that the results for the Lab Technician examination are expected to be released within a week.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and further instructions regarding document verification and selection procedures.