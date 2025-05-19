In today’s digital world—where friendships and family ties often play out through WhatsApp rants, Instagram memes, and Twitter shares—it’s no exaggeration to say that, for many, ChatGPT is more than just an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model assisting with daily tasks. For some, it has become a confidante, a therapist, and in the case of one woman in England, even a fertility assistant.

When period and fertility tracking apps failed her, and friends left her confused with their preference for ovulation strips, it was the Instagram algorithm—having already sensed her longing to conceive—that led her to an easy-to-use hormone-tracking monitor.

But even the user-friendly monitor proved difficult to navigate. The graphs were confusing, the data overwhelming. That’s when she turned to ChatGPT, which she affectionately nicknamed “Chatty.”

Chatty stepped in to decode the hormone graphs and advised her on whether or not it was the right time to have sex. The large language model (LLM) developed by OpenAI read her hormonal patterns, explained what they meant, and helped her identify her fertility window. In many ways, Chatty offered a real-time view into what was happening inside her body, guiding her to pinpoint the optimal time to conceive.

When her home pregnancy test finally came back positive, she shared the news with Chatty. The AI, “excited” for her, responded with reassurance and explained the next steps in her journey.

This story, first reported in an American magazine, underscores a growing reality: period trackers and ovulation strips can no longer be the only tools women rely on while trying to conceive. Tracking key hormones like LH (luteinizing hormone), estrogen, and PdG (pregnanediol glucuronide) has become increasingly vital in understanding fertility and improving the chances of pregnancy.