Telangana Medical and Healthcare Jobs 2025: Eligibility, Application Process, Dates – Check Details Here

The District Medical and Health Office (DMHO), Sangareddy has released a recruitment notification for 117 vacancies across 20 different posts on a contract basis. Eligible candidates are invited to apply offline before the deadline of May 3, 2025.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes the following key posts:

Pediatrician – 01

Staff Nurse – 56

MLHP (Mid-Level Health Provider) – 17

Medical Officer (MBBS) – 06

District Program Coordinator – 01

Senior Treatment Supervisor – 01

TBHV (TB Health Visitor) – 01

Pharmacists – 04

Physician – 01

DEIC Manager – 01

Dental Technician – 01

Medical Officer (Male) – RBSK – 04

Medical Officer (Female) – RBSK – 01

Biochemist – 01

Supporting Staff – 10

Contingent Worker – 07

DEO (Data Entry Operator) – 01

Ophthalmic Assistant – 01

Anaesthetist – 01

CT Radiographer – 01

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying must possess qualifications such as 5th Class, 10th, Intermediate, Degree, MBBS, Diploma, BAMS, GNM, M.Sc, MBA/PGDM, PG Diploma, MS/MD, or D.Pharm, depending on the post. Applicants must be between 18 to 46 years of age and should also have relevant work experience.

Application Process

The offline application process started on April 29, 2025, and ends on May 3, 2025.

To apply, visit the official site: sangareddy.telangana.gov.in.

Go to the “What’s New” section and click on “Recruitment of 117…” link.

Download the application form, print it, fill in the required details, and submit it to the DMHO Sangareddy office before the deadline.

Interested candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible and not wait until the last day. This is a great opportunity for qualified healthcare professionals to join public service on a contract basis.

