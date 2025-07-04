Tamil Nadu School Holiday 2025: Will Colleges and Schools Be Closed for 3 Days? Check Details Here

As schools across Tamil Nadu reopen after the summer break, there's a possibility of a surprise long weekend for students, teachers, and working professionals in the first week of July 2025. This potential three-day break hinges on the date of Muharram, the Islamic New Year, which is determined by the sighting of the moon.

Tamil Nadu Holidays 2025: Only One Public Holiday in July

The Tamil Nadu government has already released the official list of public holidays for 2025, which includes 24 holidays (including Sundays). Interestingly, only one of these falls in July — Muharram, an important Islamic observance.

Why There Could Be a Long Weekend

According to the Islamic calendar, Muharram is expected to fall on Sunday, July 6, 2025. However, the exact date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. If the moon is spotted a day later than anticipated, Muharram could shift to Monday, July 7.

In such a scenario, the Tamil Nadu government is likely to declare Monday as a public holiday, resulting in a 3-day weekend:

Saturday, July 5

Sunday, July 6

Monday, July 7 (tentative Muharram holiday)

This would mean schools, colleges, banks, government offices, and even some private companies might remain closed for three consecutive days.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

It’s important to note that this long weekend is not confirmed yet. The final decision will depend on moon sightings and subsequent official communication. The Tamil Nadu government will release a circular if Muharram is officially declared on July 7.

What Should Parents and Schools Do?

Until any official notice is issued, schools and colleges will follow regular schedules. Parents and institutions are advised to stay updated via official school circulars and government notifications from the education department.