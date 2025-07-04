‘Metro… In Dino’ Public Review: Audience applauds performances but finds the pace slow and stretched

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Anurag Basu’s highly-awaited “Metro… In Dino” hit theatres today and has received a mixed response from the audience.

While viewers praised the strong performances and emotional depth of the film, some felt the pace was a bit slow in parts. Several viewers appreciated the film's contemporary storytelling and strong performances. One moviegoer told IANS, “I really liked the movie. It started off a bit slow with the musical portion, but the second half was really, really good. Anurag Basu’s direction is amazing as always. Konkona Sen and Pankaj Tripathi were my personal favourites. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were also great — the Gen Z couple of the moment. It's worth watching.”

Another audience member echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The movie was good. After the interval, I really liked the pace. Aditya Roy Kapur even reminded me of his Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days. We definitely missed KK, but Pritam did a great job with the music. I think people should give this one a chance — especially for the second half.”

However, not all feedback was glowing. Some moviegoers felt the film could have been tighter. One audience member said, “It felt a little stretched. I’m not a technical expert, but the editing could’ve been better.”

Another added, “The film’s good but I feel the pace was slow and it was also felt it was stretched at few points.

Many also complimented the film’s music and storytelling style. “It’s a very beautiful film with a good story. Anurag Basu has directed it very well. Pritam’s music is outstanding. Like Life in a... Metro, this one also has strong songs and storytelling,” said another moviegoer.

“Metro… In Dino” stars Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Written and directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic drama is a spiritual sequel to Basu's “Life in a... Metro,” which was released in 2007.

