September 4, 2025 School Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Punjab due to heavy rain

September 4, 2025, has been announced as a holiday in many states because of adverse weather. There has been heavy rain and flash floods, and there have been mass school closures in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, among others. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red and orange warnings to different locations, which have seen precautionary measures taken by the authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir: Red Alert and School Closures

Red alert has been sounded for Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Katra, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, and south Kashmir because of heavy rainfall, landslides, and flash floods are likely. Residents have been evacuated by police and SDRF personnel from the low-lying areas, and schools are set to remain shut.

Himachal Pradesh: Wreaks Havoc Due to Heavy Rains

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing severe weather conditions with flash floods and landslides in multiple districts. Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu have a red alert, while Shimla, Solan, Sirmur, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti have orange alerts.

Punjab: Floods and Possible School Closures

School closures based on deteriorating weather and flood conditions in numerous districts are to be announced by the Punjab government. The announcement awaits official confirmation.

Uttarakhand: Orange Alert and Potential Extension of School Holidays

An orange alert has been sounded for Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar districts in anticipation of heavy rain. Holidays at schools are likely to be extended in the state.

Regional Festivals and Planned Holidays

Some festivals are planned over the next few weeks, including:

Onam: Kerala schools will remain closed on September 4-5, 2025, during the Onam festivities.

Milad un Nabi/Eid-al-Milad: Celebrated on September 5-6 in several states, i.e., Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Teacher's Day: National observance on September 5, with possible shorter timetables or complete holidays in some educational institutions.

Ganesh Visarjan: Maharashtra schools will close on September 6.

Vishwakarma Puja: Schools can be shut in certain states on September 17.

Navratri: Schools and colleges in certain states, such as Gujarat and Maharashtra, can be shut on certain days of the nine-day festival.

