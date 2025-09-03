Shilpa Shetty to Shut Down Her Mumbai Restaurant Bastian Bandra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has announced a surprising decision to close her luxury restaurant Bastian in Bandra, Mumbai. The outlet, which opened in 2016 and became one of the city’s most popular fine-dining spots, will serve its last guests this Thursday.

In an emotional note, Shilpa said, “We are shutting down Bastian Bandra this Thursday. It’s the end of an era. The restaurant gave us countless memories and unforgettable moments. It was a place that brought happiness to many. We will bid farewell with a small gathering attended by business partners and close friends. But this is not the end—we will soon return with fresh and exciting experiences.”

The closure comes just weeks after Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra were accused of fraud amounting to ₹60 crore by a businessman, who also filed a police complaint. The case has since been handed over to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for investigation.

While the actress has not cited a specific reason for shutting down the restaurant, industry buzz suggests the ongoing legal troubles may have influenced the decision.

The Bandra outlet was the first Bastian branch launched in 2016. Over the years, the brand expanded to six outlets across Mumbai, becoming a favorite spot for celebrities and food lovers alike.

Apart from her film career, Shilpa Shetty has built a strong presence in the food and hospitality sector, making Bastian a well-known name in Mumbai’s dining scene.