September 3 School Holiday or not?

A number of states in India will still have school holidays on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, due to heavy rains, floods, and local celebrations disrupting life. Punjab schools will remain closed till September 3 due to flooding, and schools in some regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Gurugram will also remain closed, subject to weather conditions. Schools are closed in Rajasthan due to regional festivals, while those in Kerala will remain closed for Onam holidays till September 7.

State-Wise School Holiday News

Punjab (Up to September 3, 2025):

All schools, both government and private, are shut till Wednesday, September 3, with floodwaters hitting major portions of the state.

Uttarakhand (September 2–3, 2025):

Red alert was sounded on September 2 for Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. Schools in these districts are still shut and can remain so on September 3 if waterlogging and flood hazards continue.

Jammu & Kashmir (September 2, 2025):

Schools in the Jammu division were closed on September 2 due to inclement weather. Official confirmation is yet to be received as to whether the shutdown will be extended to September 3.

Himachal Pradesh (September 2–3, 2025):

There has been a closure of schools in a few districts on September 2, and additional shutdowns can be expected on September 3 due to ongoing rainfall and landslide conditions.

Gurugram, Haryana (September 2, 2025):

After over 100 mm of rain, schools in Gurugram were shut down on September 2, and online classes were conducted instead. Plans for September 3 are weather permitting.

Rajasthan (September 2, 2025):

The schools were shut down on September 2 for Ramdev Jayanti and Teja Dashami. They were local holidays and not weather-related holidays.

Kerala (Until September 7, 2025):

Schools are shut throughout Kerala for the Onam festival holidays. Classes will only start after Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Delhi-NCR (September 2, 2025):

In spite of the heavy rains and orange alert, Delhi schools were open on September 2. No official order has been released yet for September 3.

Summary of Closures

September 2, 2025: Schools closed in Punjab, Uttarakhand (districts), Jammu division, Gurugram, Rajasthan, Himachal (districts), Kerala.

September 3, 2025: Punjab schools are still shut, probable closures in Uttarakhand and Himachal based on IMD alerts.

Up to September 7, 2025: Kerala schools are still closed for Onam holidays.

Students, teachers, and parents must keep an eye on official state government notifications and IMD releases for confirmation of the shut-offs on September 3 and further.

