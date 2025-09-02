Bank Holidays This Week Sep 1-7: Check Statewise Closures!

Banks across India are set to remain closed for multiple days in the first week of September, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar. Between September 1 and 7, banks will not operate on at least five days due to regional festivals, Sundays, and the standard second Saturday off. Customers planning in-branch transactions are advised to keep these dates in mind to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

The first closure of the week falls on Sunday, September 1. This is followed by regional holidays observed in different states for festivals such as Ganesh Visarjan and Samvatsari. Many banks will remain shut on September 2 and September 3 depending on the state, with closures especially common in Maharashtra and Gujarat where festive celebrations peak.

The next major holiday comes on Saturday, September 6, which marks the second Saturday of the month. Since all banks across the country remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, this adds to the tally of non-working days. Finally, September 7 is a Sunday, meaning another day of closure nationwide.

It is important to note that these holidays are not uniform across the country. The RBI has notified holidays under three categories—Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement holidays and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Depending on the state and the festival being observed, banks may be open in one region and closed in another. This makes it essential for customers to check the holiday schedule of their specific branch before planning visits.

Digital banking, mobile apps and ATMs will continue to function as usual, ensuring that essential services remain available despite physical branches being shut. However, for tasks like demand drafts, loan paperwork or locker access, customers will need to plan around these dates.

With several holidays clustered together in the first week, being prepared can save customers both time and stress.