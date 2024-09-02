September 3: Holiday for schools and colleges in AP!

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a holiday tomorrow, September 3, due to the nonstop rain. The weather service has issued a red alert for heavy rains throughout the Telugu states, warning several districts about excessive rainfall.

The district collector had earlier declared a holiday today. After carefully observing the situation, the holiday is continued for tomorrow in Guntur, September 3, 2024.

Because of the intense rains, the government has ordered all schools, colleges, and other educational facilities to close in Guntur. The orders to close all private schools also apply to them. Due to the rain, people have been advised to stay inside.

