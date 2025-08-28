September 2025 School Holiday Calendar – Navratri Puja, Dussehra Dates

As September nears, the festive season reaches its peak, and along with it comes a much-needed respite for students. The month is full of celebrations in the form of Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra, leading to school holidays and extended weekends.

List of Holidays in September 2025

September 7: Sunday

September 11: Mahalakshmi fast starts, Radha Ashtami is celebrated

September 14: Sunday

September 16 or 17: Vishwakarma Puja

September 21: Sunday

September 22: Navratri starts

September 28: Sunday

Navratri and Dussehra Celebrations

In a few states, schools and colleges are closed for nine consecutive days during Navratri. It's important, though, to confirm from individual schools regarding their holiday dates, as the dates can be different. Dussehra on October 2, 2025, generally heralds school holidays between Ashtami to Vijayadashami.

Current School Closures

As a result of excessive rainfall and flood threats, schools are shut in some Indian states, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Schools will be closed until August 30 in Punjab, covering districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.

Tips for Students

To remain ahead, students should:

Refer to their school diaries for precise holiday dates

Plan for upcoming holidays and festivals

Keep themselves updated on school announcements and notifications

By knowing the holiday schedule, students can utilize their festive vacation to the fullest and organize their academic work accordingly.

