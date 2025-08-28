September 2025 School Holiday Calendar – Navratri Puja, Dussehra Dates
As September nears, the festive season reaches its peak, and along with it comes a much-needed respite for students. The month is full of celebrations in the form of Puja, Navratri, and Dussehra, leading to school holidays and extended weekends.
List of Holidays in September 2025
- September 7: Sunday
- September 11: Mahalakshmi fast starts, Radha Ashtami is celebrated
- September 14: Sunday
- September 16 or 17: Vishwakarma Puja
- September 21: Sunday
- September 22: Navratri starts
- September 28: Sunday
Navratri and Dussehra Celebrations
In a few states, schools and colleges are closed for nine consecutive days during Navratri. It's important, though, to confirm from individual schools regarding their holiday dates, as the dates can be different. Dussehra on October 2, 2025, generally heralds school holidays between Ashtami to Vijayadashami.
Current School Closures
As a result of excessive rainfall and flood threats, schools are shut in some Indian states, such as Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. Schools will be closed until August 30 in Punjab, covering districts such as Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar.
Tips for Students
To remain ahead, students should:
- Refer to their school diaries for precise holiday dates
- Plan for upcoming holidays and festivals
- Keep themselves updated on school announcements and notifications
- By knowing the holiday schedule, students can utilize their festive vacation to the fullest and organize their academic work accordingly.
