CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2026: Reforms for LOC Submission Issued

The Central Board of Secondary Education has rolled out sweeping reforms to its List of Candidates process for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board exams. These changes are designed to enhance accuracy, include more students fairly, and modernize exam management.

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of a two board exam format for Class 10. All students must sit for the main exam scheduled in February and there will be an optional second exam in May for those seeking to improve their scores. The List of Candidates for the second exam will open after the February exams.

Another major change concerns the APAAR ID which is a unique digital identity for students. This is now mandatory for all Class 10 and 12 candidates in India. Schools will not be able to submit data unless the APAAR ID is linked to each student’s records.

For the first time schools will also generate a candidate wise data verification slip when submitting the List of Candidates. A correction window will remain open between October 13 and 27 for changes to names, birth dates or subject codes. After this period no changes will be allowed which is expected to reduce last minute errors.

Children with Special Needs will benefit from a dedicated online portal for their registration and support requests. Schools have been instructed to complete these submissions on time since late entries will not be accepted.

Schools have also been reminded to upload accurate student photographs, verify proper subject codes and assign evaluation work only to teachers teaching higher classes. These steps together with a tighter submission process are aimed at making exam systems more transparent and fair.

CBSE’s new reforms put students first by ensuring cleaner data, more opportunities for improvement and smoother administration. Schools, students and parents should prepare for these important changes well ahead of submission deadlines.