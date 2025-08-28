Schools Holiday on August 29 in Punjab, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir – Full List

Friday, August 29, 2025, will usher in yet another school-holiday day in a number of states in India. With persistent monsoon rains bringing in the disruptions and raising safety issues, governments in the states have announced school and college holidays. In addition to the weather-related holidays, the festival period too has also contributed to the calendar of school holidays this week, resulting in the students getting an unplanned long holiday.

IMD Predicts Long Wet Spell in September

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the ongoing spell of heavy rain is expected to continue well into September. Excess rainfall is anticipated in northern, western, and central regions of the country at least until September 4, with general moist conditions set to prevail until September 18. Northwestern India has already seen 23% excess rainfall since June 1, rendering this one of the wettest monsoons in recent times.

Punjab Directs Schools to Remain Closed

In Punjab, where Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Patiala are receiving heavy rains and flood-like conditions, the state government has ordered all government and private schools to be closed. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued through X (previously Twitter) that all schools and colleges will remain closed till Saturday, August 30, 2025, in light of the IMD prediction of further heavy rain in the days to come.

Himachal Pradesh Issues Several Weather Alerts

Himachal Pradesh has also been affected severely by the rains. The meteorological department of the state has put out different levels of weather alerts. A yellow alert for August 29 has been issued for Shimla and Mandi, whereas a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for the next two days. Between August 30–31, an orange alert will be issued for districts such as Solan, Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi, indicating a likelihood of more severe rain spells. Schools in affected districts will continue to be closed as a precautionary procedure.

Jammu & Kashmir Closes Schools, Exams Rescheduled

In Jammu and Kashmir, persistent rain and cloudburst events have prompted the administration to shut schools. Kashmir University also suspended all examinations scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025, due to unsafe weather conditions. Authorities have promised to release new dates for the examinations soon, and students are told to visit the official website of the university for updates.

Kerala Observes Onam Break

While states in the north are fighting floods, Kerala is commemorating Onam with festive fervor and tradition. Children in the state are taking a 10-day break, starting from August 27 and ending on September 7. Classes will resume on September 8, after the festive festivities are over.

Why This Monsoon Is Different

Experts say that this year's erratic and intense rains are due to multiple factors:

Changes in Monsoon Patterns: Climate change has shifted the path of the monsoon trough and deposited more rainfall into areas like Rajasthan and Gujarat, which are normally dry.

Western Disturbances Colliding with Monsoon Currents: The consistent collision of these weather systems within northern India has intensified precipitation, resulting in this monsoon season being the wettest in more than a decade.

A Warmer Atmosphere: As the planet gets warmer, the air contains more water, which results in fewer rainy days but more intense, brief downpours.

