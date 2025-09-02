Schools and Offices Holiday in Gurugram Today, September 2, Due to Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains have slowed down Gurugram, and the administration has declared a holiday for schools and corporate offices on September 2, 2025. While students have been instructed to report for online classes, private schools and companies have been advised to opt for work-from-home arrangements for their employees.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city has already received more than 100 mm of rain, and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue throughout the day. With the forecast in mind, the district administration declared these holidays to maintain safety and minimize disruption.

School Holidays Across States

Various other states in North India have also declared school holidays, considering the bad weather conditions:

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools will be shut until September 4, 2025. Jammu University has rescheduled all the examinations to the same date. The regional weather office has issued a prediction of moderate to heavy rain over some areas of the Jammu division on September 2 and 3.

Shimla: The Shimla government ordered a day off for all government and private schools, Anganwadi centres, ITIs, polytechnics, coaching institutes, and nursing schools under the Disaster Management Act.

Chandigarh: Chandigarh government and private schools will be closed on September 2, 2025. However, teachers might be instructed to report for non-teaching activities. The Deputy Commissioner made the announcement officially on social media.

Corporate and Office Holidays

In addition to schools, the Gurugram district administration has also instructed corporate offices and private institutions to announce holidays and allow employees to work from home. The move is intended to reduce travel dangers while it rains heavily.

Authorities Caution

With an orange alert still operational, officials are still keeping a close watch on the situation. People have been cautioned to remain indoors, steer clear of waterlogged regions, and keep their guard up as weather conditions change.

Also read: School Assembly News Headlines Today, September 2: Top National, International and Sports Updates