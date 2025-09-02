School Assembly News Headlines Today, September 2: Top National, International and Sports Updates

Good morning, students! Greeting us here at our school assembly today, September 2, 2025, let's take a glimpse at the current news highlights from around the globe. It is very important that we stay updated about what is happening in the world today, and today's news has much to share on various issues.

National News

SCO Summit: Prime Minister Modi was present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, and during it, he asserted that no double standards regarding terrorism would be tolerated. The SCO strongly denounced the Pahalgam terror attack and condemned coercive trade practices.

Supreme Court Judgments: The Supreme Court maintained the 85% MBBS quota for Telangana natives and asserted that Aadhaar cannot be used as exclusive evidence of citizenship.

Election Commission Update: Bihar roll objections over and above September 1 will be accepted by the Election Commission.

Maratha Agitation: A bus was vandalized and a passenger assaulted as Mumbai was disrupted by the Maratha agitation.

International News

US-India Relations: US President Donald Trump said that India has agreed to cut tariffs "to zero." Trade tensions between the two nations, though, are still running high.

Afghanistan Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude killed more than 800 individuals and left close to 3,000 injured in Afghanistan.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russian President Vladimir Putin justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine, laying blame for the war on the West-supported Kyiv coup.

Bangladesh Election Commission: The Bangladesh CEC shed off poll preparation blame, stating it was in line with government instructions.

Sports News

ICC Women's ODI World Cup: ICC released a record Rs 122.5 crore prize money for the Women's ODI World Cup. The winners will get almost Rs 40 crore.

Cricket News: Rashid Khan created a T20I world record in history as Afghanistan defeated the UAE by 38 runs. Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah cleared a fitness test before the Asia Cup.

Neeraj Chopra to Captain India: Neeraj Chopra will captain India at the World Championships in Tokyo.

Business News

GST Revenue: GST revenue grew by 6.5%, mostly due to domestic sources.

Flipkart Update: Flipkart acquired a majority stake in content platform Pinkvilla.

Trade Diplomacy: The government stepped up trade diplomacy to increase Indian exports.

