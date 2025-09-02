School Holiday Today: September 2, 2025, Check State-Wise Closures

As the academic year goes on, students and parents are all looking forward to the upcoming holidays. Schools in various states will be closed on September 2, 2025, because of local festivals and weather conditions. Let us consider state-wise school holidays below:

States with School Closure on September 2, 2025

Rajasthan: On September 2, schools will be closed to celebrate Teja Dashmi and Ramdev Jayanti, two of the key local festivals.

Kerala: Schools have already initiated their 10-day Onam festival holidays and will reopen on September 7, 2025. Classes will start on September 8, 2025.

Punjab: As a result of heavy rains and flood-like situations, schools in Punjab are expected to remain closed till September 3. Parents are requested to look out for school announcements.

Himachal Pradesh: Education institutions in districts such as Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu will be shut in view of rainfall alerts. Similar districts such as Shimla, Kinnaur, Solan, Una, and Chamba can also expect shutdowns on the basis of weather warnings.

Uttarakhand (Chamoli): Schools and Anganwadis (Class 1-12) will be shut on September 2 on account of heavy rain warnings.

Jammu Division (J&K): Schools will be closed on September 2 owing to continuous rain and unfavorable weather.

States with No Official School Holiday Update

Delhi: No official school holiday update in Delhi. Check school notices for announcements.

Holidays in September 2025

Though September 2 is not a national holiday, there are a few more important dates coming up:

September 5: Teachers' Day

September 5-6: Id-e-Milad

September 22: Navratra Sthapana (Rajasthan)

September 29-30: Durga Puja (Eastern states)

Parents and students need to be aware of school holidays and make arrangements accordingly. We will inform you of any additional announcements and school closures.