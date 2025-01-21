School Holidays: Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Until January 25 Due to Cold Wave

Due to ongoing cold waves and plummeting temperatures, schools in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed. Authorities are monitoring the weather closely to decide when schools can safely reopen. In many areas, the harsh weather continues, allowing students to enjoy an extended holiday until January 25, 2025.

In Ayodhya, District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has issued orders to keep schools closed for students up to class 5 until January 25. However, students from classes 6 to 12 are required to attend school between 10:00 AM and 3:00 PM. This directive applies to all aided, recognized, and board-affiliated schools.

Schools in Mirzapur Set to Reopen

Schools in Mirzapur are scheduled to reopen on January 22, 2025. Previously, the District Magistrate had ordered a closure for students from nursery to class 8 until January 21, while teachers and staff were expected to attend school from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM to manage administrative tasks such as DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and U-DISE (Unified District Information System for Education).

Weather Alerts and School Reopenings

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for stormy rain and dense fog on January 22 and 23, forecasting colder days ahead. Despite this, some districts have seen improving weather, prompting local authorities to announce the reopening of schools. Students in these areas are returning to their regular schedules as per their school administrations.

Low Visibility and Weather Updates in Delhi

Delhi experienced a thick blanket of fog on the morning of January 21, severely reducing visibility and causing disruptions in train services. The IMD reports that Delhi's minimum temperature today is 11°C, with moderate fog predicted.

Rainfall is expected across parts of Delhi NCR on January 22 and 23. Similar weather conditions are forecasted for other North Indian states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While rain is anticipated, temperatures are expected to stay normal, though a cold wave warning remains in place.