School Holidays in February 2026: Full List of Dates and State-Wise Closures

Schools across India will observe several holidays in February 2026 due to national observances, state-specific events, and regional festivals. While a tentative list of school holidays has been released, parents and students are strongly advised to verify the final holiday schedule with their respective school authorities or education boards, as holidays may vary by state, district, and institution.

When Are Schools Closed in February 2026?

Below is a tentative list of school holidays expected in February 2026:

February 1 (Sunday): Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Discretionary holiday in some states)

February 12 (Thursday): Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (Discretionary holiday)

February 15 (Sunday): Mahashivratri (Public holiday in many states)

February 18 (Wednesday): Losar (School holiday in Sikkim)

February 19 (Thursday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Holiday in Maharashtra and nearby regions)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti: February 1, 2026

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed on Maha Purnima and marks the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, a revered saint, poet, and social reformer. He played a significant role in promoting equality, compassion, and human dignity in society. Born in the 15th century near Varanasi, Sant Ravidas strongly opposed caste-based discrimination and emphasized devotion and humanity. Schools in certain states may observe this day as a discretionary holiday.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti: February 12, 2026

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti commemorates the birth of the founder of Arya Samaj, one of India’s most influential reform movements. Born on February 12, 1824, in Tankara, Gujarat, Swami Dayanand Saraswati dedicated his life to social reform, Vedic teachings, and the removal of superstitions. Several schools across northern and western India may remain closed on this day.

Mahashivratri 2026: School Holiday on February 15

Mahashivratri, meaning “the Great Night of Lord Shiva,” is one of the most important festivals in Hindu tradition. It is observed on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of the lunar month. Devotees observe fasts, night-long prayers, and special rituals. According to mythology, this day marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many states declare school holidays on Mahashivratri, which falls on a Sunday in 2026.

Losar Festival: February 18, 2026

Losar, the Tibetan New Year, is a major cultural festival in Sikkim. Schools in the state will remain closed to mark the occasion. The festival symbolizes new beginnings and is celebrated with traditional rituals, prayers, and cultural programs.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: February 19, 2026

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti honors the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior king, born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort. The day is observed with pride, especially in Maharashtra, where schools and educational institutions remain closed. His coronation at Raigad Fort in 1674 marked the foundation of the Maratha Empire.

Important Advisory for Parents and Students

School holidays may differ based on state government orders, district administration decisions, and individual school policies. Parents and students are advised to check official school notices or board announcements to confirm the exact holiday schedule for February 2026.

Planning ahead will help families manage academics, travel, and festive celebrations smoothly.

Also read: February 2026 Bank Holidays: Check RBI Holiday Calendar for All States