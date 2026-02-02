February 2026 Bank Holidays: Check RBI Holiday Calendar for All States

If you’re planning bank-related work in February 2026, it’s important to stay updated on the official holiday schedule. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual holiday calendar, banks across the country will observe around nine holidays during the month, including weekends and region-specific occasions.

These holidays apply to both public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI). The list includes all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, along with a few state-level holidays observed in select regions.

Weekend Bank Holidays in February 2026

As per RBI norms, banks remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In February 2026, this means closures on:

February 1 (Sunday)

February 8 (Sunday)

February 14 (Saturday – Second Saturday)

February 15 (Sunday)

February 22 (Sunday)

February 28 (Saturday – Fourth Saturday)

Banks will function normally on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, unless a specific local holiday is declared.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in February 2026

Apart from weekend closures, banks in certain states will remain shut due to regional celebrations and observances:

February 18 (Wednesday):

Banks in Gangtok, Sikkim will be closed for Losar, the Tibetan New Year festival, which marks the beginning of a new year and features traditional rituals and cultural performances.

February 19 (Thursday):

Banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur (Maharashtra) will observe a holiday on account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha ruler.

February 20 (Friday):

Banks in Aizawl (Mizoram) and Imphal (Manipur) will remain closed for State Day celebrations, marking the formation of full statehood under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

What About Mahashivratri?

Mahashivratri, which is observed as a bank holiday in some states, falls on February 15, 2026. Since this date is a Sunday, banks will already be closed nationwide, and no additional holiday applies.

Important Note for Customers

Bank holidays can vary from state to state depending on local customs and official notifications. Customers are advised to confirm holiday dates with their nearest bank branch to avoid inconvenience, especially when planning cheque-related or in-branch transactions.

Services Available on Bank Holidays

Even on bank holidays, customers can still access:

Online and mobile banking services

UPI and digital payment platforms

ATM cash withdrawals

However, transactions involving cheques, demand drafts, and promissory notes are not processed on these days, as bank holidays are declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Planning ahead can help you avoid last-minute hassles, especially during long weekends or consecutive holidays.