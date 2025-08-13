UP School Holidays from August 14 to 17: 4 Day Long Weekend

Students and teachers across Uttar Pradesh can look forward to an extended weekend in August 2025, as schools will remain closed for four consecutive days from Thursday, August 14, to Sunday, August 17.

The rare break comes due to the back-to-back occurrence of Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami, followed by the regular Sunday weekly holiday. This schedule applies to most government and private schools in the state, as per the Uttar Pradesh government’s official 2025 holiday calendar.

Four-day holiday schedule:

August 14 (Thursday) – Chehlum (Religious Holiday)

August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day (National Holiday)

August 16 (Saturday) – Janmashtami (Religious Holiday)

August 17 (Sunday) – Weekly Off

Apart from this extended weekend, other important school holidays in Uttar Pradesh for August 2025 include:

August 8 (Friday) – Raksha Bandhan

August 25 (Monday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on official notifications from the Uttar Pradesh Education Department for any last-minute changes in the holiday schedule.