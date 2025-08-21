School Holiday Today: Full List of States Closing Schools on August 21

School Holidays on August 21: Several states across India, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh, have declared holidays as heavy rainfall caused flood-like situations in many regions. Here’s a state-wise update on schools observing holidays on 21st August 2025.

School Holidays in Several States on August 21:

Uttar Pradesh Holiday: Noida Schools Closed

Schools in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including both government and private institutions, will remain closed on August 21 due to the Guru Dronacharya Mela. Authorities have taken this step to ensure student safety amid heavy traffic and large crowds expected during the celebrations. Schools are also likely to remain closed on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Maharashtra Holiday: Pune Schools Closed

The Lonavla Municipal Council has announced the closure of all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in its jurisdiction on August 20 and 21. Municipal Council CEO Ashok Sabale cited the IMD red alert for the ghat areas of Pune district as the reason for the closure.

Mumbai Schools Holiday Status

Amid heavy rains, many students are unsure whether schools in Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune (except Lonavla) will remain open. As of now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that schools and junior colleges will continue functioning unless new orders are issued. Schools in other Maharashtra districts, including Chandrapur, Amravati, and Yavatmal, are also expected to remain open.

Parents and students are advised to note that some schools may switch to online learning at their discretion. Since there is no uniform rule, it is best to check directly with your respective school for accurate updates.