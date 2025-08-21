Haryana teacher cremated on eighth day of death amid police deployment

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (IANS) The family of 19-year-old playschool teacher Manisha, who was found dead in fields eight days ago, reportedly with a cut mark on her throat, was cremated in her village on Thursday in Haryana's Bhiwani district amid heavy police deployment.

After Bhiwani and Rohtak, her third post-mortem was conducted in AIIMS in Delhi on Wednesday as the family and villagers expressed doubts over the previous ones.

The victim's grandfather, Ram Kishan, said the family was satisfied with the action taken by the government and their demands had been met.

After the post-mortem examination in AIIMS, the body was kept at the Civil Hospital in Bhiwani and was taken to the village in the morning for the last rites amid security.

As a preventive measure, suspension of internet services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts has been extended till 11 a.m. on Friday.

Earlier, residents of Dhani Laxman village had submitted a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manoj Kumar and sought that the government conduct an autopsy at AIIMS in Delhi, along with a request that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sensing sensitivity amid public outrage as the victim's father rejected police probe, suggesting she died by suicide and refused to cremate the body, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe into the matter for "full justice".

"On the demand of the family, complete justice will be done by getting the case investigated by CBI," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

He said the government "is working with transparency to get justice for Manisha and her family".

According to the police, the victim wrote in the suicide note about her parents being upset with her.

However, the victim’s family had accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter. Residents of the native village of the victim had rejected the "suicide" theory of the police and started an indefinite sit-in protesting, seeking a CBI inquiry.

Manisha had gone missing from her school in Singhani village of Bhiwani on August 11.

Two days later, her body was found near a canal. Manisha's father, Sanjay, claimed that his daughter could never have taken her own life.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini had ordered the transfer of the Superintendent of Police and five police personnel for alleged negligence in handling the case.

The case took a twist when the police started the probe from the suicide angle and claimed to have recovered a handwritten suicide note.

The police had claimed that Manisha had purchased an insecticide from a shop on August 11. However, the family and villagers had rejected the police's theory and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.