School Holiday Or Not? Check State-Wise Holidays - November 12, Wednesday

Schools in several states, including Bihar and Telangana, will remain closed today, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, due to local bye-elections and regional observances, while schools in Delhi-NCR will continue operating in a hybrid mode amid severe air pollution.

Bihar and Telangana Schools Closed for Bye-Elections

In Bihar, many educational institutions have been converted into polling stations for the ongoing 2025 bye-elections, prompting the state government to declare a holiday in several districts. Schools will remain closed on polling and counting days to facilitate election arrangements and ensure smooth logistics and security.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, schools and government offices have been given a day off in connection with the Jubilee Hills Assembly bye-election. This temporary closure is aimed at allowing staff and premises to be used for polling-related duties.

Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for specific reopening dates or any schedule adjustments.

Delhi-NCR: Schools in Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Schools in the Delhi-NCR region will continue operating in hybrid mode from November 12, 2025, as air quality remains in the “very poor” to “severe” range under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Under this setup, parents can choose whether to send their children to school or allow them to attend classes online from home. Class timings will remain unchanged, and online lessons will be conducted on the Zoom platform, with links shared through the school’s homework or parent apps.

Activity periods have been suspended for online learners to reduce screen fatigue. If pollution levels continue to worsen and GRAP-IV restrictions come into force, all schools are expected to shift fully to online classes.

Authorities have advised parents to make decisions based on their child’s health and comfort, while ensuring that learning continues uninterrupted.

Status of Delhi Schools After Red Fort Blast

Following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station on November 10, 2025, the Delhi Government has not issued any official order to close schools in the city. However, as a precautionary measure, several private institutions have voluntarily shifted to online or hybrid classes.

Enhanced security arrangements remain in place around sensitive areas, and parents are advised to stay in touch with their schools for any further safety or schedule updates.

Government Advisory on Continuity of Education

The Directorate of Education has emphasized that, under GRAP-III restrictions, students up to Class 5 will continue learning in a hybrid format until further notice. Parents and school authorities have been urged to stay alert for updates on possible full closures or extended online sessions, depending on the air quality index (AQI) trends.

Summary

Bihar: Schools closed as many serve as polling stations during bye-elections.

Telangana: Schools and offices shut for Jubilee Hills bye-election.

Delhi-NCR: Schools in hybrid mode due to GRAP-III; full online shift likely if GRAP-IV is imposed.

Security Update: No formal shutdown post Red Fort blast, but precautions continue.

As the festive season and political activities overlap with environmental and security concerns, students and parents are urged to stay informed through official school notifications for the latest updates on school schedules and holidays.