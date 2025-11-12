AP SSC Exam 2026: Andhra Pradesh Releases Fee Payment Schedule for Class 10 Students

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the exam fee payment schedule for Class 10 (SSC) Regular and Once-Failed students appearing for the 2026 board examinations.

According to the notification, the exam fee payment process will begin on November 13, 2025, allowing schools and students to complete payments within the specified timeline. The payment window includes multiple phases, with varying late fee charges based on the date of submission.

Here’s the complete AP SSC 2026 exam fee payment schedule:

Without Late Fee: November 13 to November 25, 2025

November 13 to November 25, 2025 With Late Fee of ₹50: November 26 to December 3, 2025

November 26 to December 3, 2025 With Late Fee of ₹200: December 4 to December 10, 2025

December 4 to December 10, 2025 With Late Fee of ₹500: December 11 to December 15, 2025

The Directorate advised all schools and institutions to ensure timely payment through the designated payment gateway, which will remain active until December 15, 2025.

Students are encouraged to pay the exam fees within the initial window to avoid additional charges and ensure smooth registration for the upcoming AP SSC Board Exams 2026.