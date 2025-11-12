November 13 School Holiday or not?

As the date November 13, 2025, approaches, many parents and students are checking whether schools will remain open or closed across India. According to the latest updates, November 13 will be a regular working day for most schools in the country. Only a few regions are observing closures due to local bye-elections or poor air quality.

Schools Open in Most States

In most parts of India — including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh — schools will function as usual. There are no national holidays or major festivals on this date, so Thursday, November 13, 2025, will be a regular school day for the majority of students.

Delhi-NCR Schools: Hybrid Learning Continues

Schools in Delhi-NCR will continue with hybrid classes due to the implementation of GRAP-III air pollution restrictions. Parents have the option to let their children attend classes either online or offline. Outdoor activities such as sports and assemblies remain suspended as a precaution against poor air quality. The government has directed schools to continue monitoring pollution levels and adjust schedules if conditions worsen.

Noida Schools: Regular Classes with Safety Measures

In Noida, schools will remain open on November 13, 2025. However, authorities have advised schools to avoid outdoor gatherings and playground sessions due to the rising Air Quality Index (AQI). There has been no official order for closure or a shift to online classes. Parents are advised to follow school notifications for any updates, as policies could change depending on air quality levels.

Bihar: Closures in Election-Related Areas

Some schools in Bihar will remain closed on November 13, 2025, due to bye-elections being conducted in the state. Many educational institutions are being used as polling or counting centres. These closures are temporary and limited to specific districts where election-related activities are taking place. Schools in unaffected areas will function normally.

Telangana: Limited Closures for Bye-Elections

In Telangana, a local holiday has been declared for schools located near polling and counting centres, particularly in the Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad. This decision allows administrative staff to focus on election duties. Apart from these affected areas, schools across the rest of Telangana will remain open and continue with regular classes.

Overall Situation

To sum up, Thursday, November 13, 2025, will be a normal working day for schools in most Indian states. Only a few regions — such as parts of Bihar and Telangana — will observe closures due to bye-elections, while Delhi and Noida continue to operate in hybrid or modified formats because of poor air quality.

Parents and students are advised to stay informed through official school messages or local education department notifications, as final decisions may vary by district. In general, unless your area is directly affected by elections or pollution-related restrictions, schools will remain open on November 13, 2025.

Also read: Odisha Govt Holiday Calendar 2026: 29 Public Holidays and 9 Optional Holidays Announced