School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad Celebrations

Schools in a number of Indian states will be closed on September 5, 2025 (Friday) on account of Id-e-Milad, or the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. The holiday, which is a gazetted holiday, will be declared in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, where government offices, schools, and colleges usually close down. In the remaining states, though, it is the state administration's discretion to declare a holiday or not.

Curiously enough, September 5 is also observed as Teacher's Day all over the country in memory of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a renowned philosopher. On this day, students conventionally arrange cultural programmes and activities to pay tributes to their teachers. As soon as the celebrations are over, schools tend to release classes early or keep them closed for the rest of the day.

In certain northeastern states like Manipur and Sikkim, September 5 also falls on the day of Indrajatra, providing yet another reason for schools to be closed.

School Holidays in September 2025

September is packed with significant festivals and observances, which implies several school holidays and even a couple of long weekends. Here is the entire calendar:

September 5 (Friday): Id-e-Milad / Teacher's Day

September 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 11 (Wednesday): Start of Mahalakshmi Vrat; Radha Ashtami festival

September 14 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 16 or 17 (Tuesday/Wednesday): Vishwakarma Puja

September 21 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

September 22 (Monday): Start of Navratri

September 28 (Sunday): Weekly holiday

Regional School Holidays

Jammu & Srinagar: Schools will be closed on September 12 due to the traditional Friday after Eid.

Rajasthan: Schools might announce a holiday on September 22 for Navratna Sthapana.

Jammu & Kashmir: Birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh will be celebrated on September 23.

West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Odisha: Schools to shut down for Durga Puja on Sept 29 and 30. In some areas, Navratri vacations may run for nine consecutive days, but official notice is yet to be given.

Conclusion

In September 2025, India will witness a line of festivals and cultural affairs across the nation. With Id-e-Milad, Teacher's Day, Navratri, and Durga Puja, the students have in store for them quite several breaks at school and the chance for long festive weekends. Parents and students are encouraged to confirm with the local school administration for the official holiday calendar, since state-specific release may differ.

