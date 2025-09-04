Hyderabad Rain Alert: Thunderstorms from September 10?

The State of Telangana is set to experience strong thunderstorms starting September 10. According to reports, a “Break Monsoon” phase will prevail from September 4 to 9, bringing only short evening showers.

Most parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, will remain largely dry through the day, with rainfall activity limited to the evenings.

A break monsoon is a recurring weather pattern during the Indian summer monsoon season (June–September). It refers to a temporary weakening or halt in rains over central and northwest India, while rainfall increases along the Himalayan foothills, parts of the northeast, and southern India.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a seven-day alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rains and thunderstorms. Hyderabad is likely to witness intermittent showers with lightning and gusty winds over the coming week.

According to the IMD bulletin issued Thursday (September 4), Hyderabad and surrounding districts — including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy — may experience thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching 30–40 kmph between September 4 and 8.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast

September 4 (Wednesday): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers expected at a few places, including Hyderabad.

September 5–6: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) likely at isolated places, including Hyderabad.

September 7–8: Similar weather with thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast.

September 9–11: Light to moderate showers may continue at isolated places, though intensity is expected to reduce.

The IMD has classified the impact as “Medium Risk,” warning of waterlogging in low-lying areas of Hyderabad, traffic congestion, slippery roads, and possible disruption to electricity and drainage systems. Citizens have been advised to restrict movement during heavy downpours and follow alerts from civic and traffic authorities.

The department also cautioned about blackouts from fallen trees or poles and urged residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms.