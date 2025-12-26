School Holiday on December 27: State-Wise Holidays List

With temperatures continuing to plummet and pollution levels remaining high, multiple state administrations have imposed or extended school holidays to protect students from harsh winter conditions. Officials across northern and eastern India have stressed that student welfare and public health remain the foremost considerations, with reopening decisions to be reassessed based on upcoming weather reports.

Widespread Closures In The North

Delhi and Noida

Major urban centres like Delhi and Noida have curtailed in-person classes, while several state governments have temporarily halted physical schooling due to the ongoing cold wave. Officials say severe cold, escalating pollution levels, and potential health risks to students are the primary factors driving these measures.

Delhi schools are shut from December 22 to January 6, following directives issued earlier in view of both biting cold conditions and worsening air quality.

Bihar

District authorities in many regions have already moved to suspend physical classes. In Bihar's Samastipur, schools from Classes 1 to 8 — including private institutions, government schools, pre-schools and anganwadi centres — will stay shut until December 27 as a precautionary measure. Administrators say younger children face increased health risks during severe cold spells, prompting the early declaration of winter break.States Announce Seasonal & Weather-Driven Breaks

Beyond northern states, several regions have aligned school holidays with the festive period and year-end academic calendars:

Maharashtra: Christmas–New Year break from December 24 to January 2, 2026

West Bengal: Seasonal holidays from December 25 to January 2, 2026

Punjab & Haryana: Schools closed from December 24 to January 5, 2026, factoring in the cold wave and New Year festivities

Reopening Subject To Weather Review

Authorities have reiterated that all reopening plans are provisional. Updates are expected once meteorological departments issue revised forecasts. If freezing conditions persist, timelines could be altered to ensure children are not exposed to health hazards linked to extreme cold or pollution.

Schools are expected to resume regular schedules only when weather stability improves—keeping student safety, officials maintain, as the guiding principle behind every decision.