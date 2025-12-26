Akhanda 2 OTT Release Nears as Makers Brace for ₹40 Crore Loss: Details Inside

Akhanda 2 has been one of the most ambitious films in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s career. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu — known for blockbusters like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda — the film carried massive expectations from the start.

A troubled release

Just hours before its scheduled theatrical debut, the Chennai High Court issued a stay order due to financial disputes. Originally planned for release on December 5, 2025, the film finally hit theatres a week later, on December 12.

Despite the setback, Akhanda 2 opened strongly, collecting nearly ₹60 crore in its first three days, according to industry tracking portal Sacnilk.

Box office performance

However, the momentum soon slowed. The film has earned around ₹87 crore so far — a respectable number, but not enough to recover its massive ₹150-crore production budget. A significant share of the cost reportedly went toward the remuneration of the lead actor and the director, putting additional pressure on the project.

OTT deal adds to the setback

The OTT agreement has also complicated matters. Netflix reportedly finalized the streaming deal on a percentage model: in case of underperformance at the box office, the platform would deduct 25% of the agreed payout. With the film underperforming theatrically, this clause has now intensified the producers’ financial strain.

Akhanda 2 is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from January 9, 2025. Despite Balakrishna’s successful streak over the past couple of years, the film has fallen short of expectations, leaving fans disappointed.

The movie stars Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Harshali Malhotra appearing in an important supporting role.