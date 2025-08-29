RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Expected Result Date – Direct link!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will declare the results of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 shortly. The results will be declared in two to three weeks, said a senior Railway official. The board had earlier planned to declare the results by the end of the month, but it will take a few more days, said the official.

When to Expect Results

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam was held between June 5 and June 24, 2025. Candidates who took the exam can expect the result declaration in the next two to three weeks. After the results are declared, candidates can find them on the official regional websites.

How to Check Results

To get the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results, candidates can follow the following steps:

Go to the official website of their concerned RRB zone.

Click on the result link for Graduate or Undergraduate posts (CEN 05/2024 or CEN 06/2024).

See the PDF list of shortlisted candidates and search for their roll number using Ctrl+F.

For individual scorecards and marks, log in through the registration number and date of birth.

Next Stages of Selection

Those who qualify the CBT 1 stage will proceed to CBT 2, which examines candidates for General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning. CBT 2 has 120 questions for 90 minutes, with marks normalized. Candidates selected from CBT 2 will be administered a skill test, aptitude test, or document verification, as applicable to the applied post.

Important Points to Note

The scores of the CBT 1 exam will not be used in the final merit, but are only used for completing the shortlist of candidates for CBT 2.

The candidates must keep an eye on the official website for any information on the result announcement and the next selection process.

Through monitoring the official website and staying updated, candidates can ensure that they are well-prepared for the subsequent steps of the selection process.

