Karnataka Schools and Colleges Holiday Today, August 29 Due to Heavy Rain

As heavy rains continue to pound several districts in Karnataka, the authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in affected regions today. This has been done as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

In most parts of the state, rain has made things tough, and it is hard for individuals to travel. While some places have been getting moderate showers and daily life has been going as usual, others have been significantly impacted, leading to the shutdown of learning institutions.

The monsoon rains in Karnataka are growing stronger. Specialists explain that if these rains had fallen sooner in the season, it would have been advantageous for the crops. But with the torrential rains that have reached the region during the harvest season, farmers of Mysore, Mandya, and Hassan are suffering heavy losses because their crops were ruined or destroyed.

District-wise Holiday Announcements

Bidar: As per the orders of the District Collector, schools and colleges have been shut down because of incessant rain. This comes after a similar shutdown yesterday to ensure that students are kept out of harm's way from inclement weather.

Dakshina Kannada: The district has been placed under a red alert because of the unabated downpour. All schools and colleges in Parinam district will be closed today, and second PUC students from Anganwadi have also been given leave.

Kodagu: Heavy rains have led to a holiday declaration by the Deputy Commissioner, Venkat Raja, for all educational institutions, including schools, Anganwadis, and colleges.

Heavy Rains in Malnad Region

The Malnad region has received heavy rain in the last few days. Meteorological departments have forecast that because of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, many districts in Karnataka may still receive heavy rains until August 31. Coastal districts, especially Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, have a red alert, and residents are warned to take care.

The authorities are keeping a close eye on the situation to maintain public safety and reduce the effect of heavy rains on daily routines. Students and parents are advised to remain updated through official communications for further information about school and college timings.

