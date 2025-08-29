APPSC Forest Beat Officer Hall Ticket 2025 Released at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without it.

Hall Ticket Released on August 29

The APPSC Forest Beat Officer Hall Ticket 2025 was made available on 29 August 2025. The offline OMR-based screening test will be held on 7 September 2025 across all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance and reach the exam center on time to avoid last-minute hassles.

Vacancy and Exam Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 691 posts of Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO). The exam will be held in offline mode through OMR sheets.

How to Download APPSC Forest Beat Officer Hall Ticket 2025

Candidates can easily download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the official website – psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link “Download Hall Ticket for Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer Exam 2025.”

Enter your Registration ID/OTPR ID and Password/Date of Birth.

Submit the details and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a clear printout of the hall ticket.

Details to Check on the Admit Card

After downloading, candidates must carefully verify the following details on their hall ticket:

Exam venue and reporting time

Candidate’s name and roll number

Photograph and signature

Exam date

Any errors must be reported to APPSC officials immediately for correction.

Exam Day Guidelines for APPSC FBO Exam 2025

Candidates appearing for the exam must strictly follow the rules laid down by the Commission:

Carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.

Reach the exam center at least 30–45 minutes before the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, earphones, calculators, or any electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited.

Only black or blue ballpoint pens are allowed to mark answers on the OMR sheet. Pencils, markers, and whiteners are not permitted.

Sit only at the assigned seat as per the seating plan.

Fill the OMR sheet carefully; multiple or half-filled answers will be treated as incorrect.

Candidates must remain seated for the full duration of 150 minutes. Early exit will not be allowed.

Misconduct or malpractice will lead to disqualification and legal action.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket safe, follow instructions carefully, and maintain discipline during the exam.

For more updates and to download the hall ticket, visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in.