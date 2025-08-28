Telangana Rains: August 29 School Holiday Confirmed!

Telangana’s monsoon emergency is now directly impacting the school calendar. District education officers have declared holidays on August 29 for schools and colleges in Kamareddy, Medak, Karimnagar, Jagtial, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. In addition, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, along with Nirmal, Adilabad, Asifabad, and Nalgonda, had already observed a holiday on August 28 and the precaution continues due to the ongoing deluge.

Kamareddy and Medak are facing particularly dire circumstances. The region endured unprecedented rainfall with Kamareddy recording over 43 centimeters in a single day, including more than 30 centimeters in just four hours. The heavy showers caused floods, washed out railway tracks, and forced widespread evacuation. In response, authorities not only declared extended school closures but also deployed rescue teams, and emergency operations remain active.

What was meant to be a brief easing of rains has given way to further chaos, prompting swift action by district administrators. With continued flooding and safety risks, the closures are a necessary buffer for students and educational staff.

Parents, students, and educators are urged to stay tuned to official district advisories and school communications for updates as the situation continues to evolve.