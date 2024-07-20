Red Alert for Heavy Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed in Telangana

With non-stop rains in several parts of the Telangana, various schools and colleges have been shut.

There is demand growing from several other quarters to declare holidays for schools, colleges, educational institutions and government offices for a couple of days due to the ongoing rains. The Telangana State Government is yet to respond to these demands and make an announcement.

On the other hand, Bonalu festival is on full swing. Lashkar Bonalu will be celebrated on July 21 and July 22, 2024 in Secunderabad. On account of this, educational institutions and schools will be closed on Monday i.e July 22.

Rainfall Forecast and Warnings

Heavy rainfall is anticipated this evening in Hyderabad and other districts including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Khammam, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal. A 'Red Alert' has been issued for Telnagana. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 20 and 21 in several parts of Telangana.

IMD issued red alert for Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra states. The Weather Department forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in these four states on July 20. Orange Alert warning has been issued for 9 Other States.

Holidays 2024 List : Schools, Colleges Holidays in 2024

17-07-2024 (Wednesday) - Moharram

27-07-2024 (Saturday) - Bonalu

15-08-2024 (Thursday) - Independence Day

26-08-2024 (Monday) - Sri Krishna Janmashtami

07-09-2024 (Saturday) - Vinayaka Chavithi

16-09-2024 (Monday) - Eid Milad Un Nabi

02-10-2024 (Wednesday) - Gandhi Jayanti

11-10-2024 (Friday) - Durgastami

31-10-2024 (Thursday) - Deepavali

25-12-2024 (Wednesday) - Christmas

