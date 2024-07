Heavy Rains, Warns IMD: 14 States That Affect!

The Indian Meteorolgical Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warning. Red Alert Warning has been issued for 4 States. It includes Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The Weather Department forecasted extremely heavy rain in these areas.

Meanwhile, Orange Alert has been issued for 9 other states. The states with orange alert today are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The heavy rains are forecasted in view of low pressure depression. The low pressure depression is likely to move north-westwards and cross Odisha coast near Puri as a depression during early morning hours. Due to this development, rainfall warning has been issued in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh.

Schools, Colleges, Educational Institutions and Government Offices to be closed due to forecast of heavy rains in these regions.

