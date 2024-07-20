Teenager arrested after man fatally stabbed in Sydney

Sydney, July 20 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in Sydney's inner-west on Saturday, local police said.

Australia's New South Wales Police said on Saturday that emergency services were called to a home on Spring Street, Concord, at about 12:30 a.m. local time following reports a man had been stabbed, Xinhua news agency reported.

A man in his 30s was found outside the property with multiple wounds to his chest and died at the scene. The man has not been identified yet.

Police have established a crime scene and detectives are investigating the incident.

