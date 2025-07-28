Rajasthan School Holidays on July 28 and 29: List of Districts Affected by Heavy Rainfall

A well-defined low-pressure system, which had been a depression over Madhya Pradesh, has spread extensive rain over Rajasthan, leading district collectors to announce school holidays in many places. The system is now positioned over the state's north-central regions, resulting in heavy showers in many districts.

Districts Affected

The Baran, Anta, Banswara, Kota, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Tonk, and Chittorgarh districts have been hit by the heavy rain, with schools remaining closed on July 28 and 29 for the safety of the students. The move comes after heavy rain was reported in many districts such as Pali, Ajmer, Tonk, and Baran on Sunday.

Heavy Rainfall Recorded

Kushalgarh in Banswara recorded the maximum rainfall of 136 mm in the past 24 hours, with several districts facing heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Centre at Jaipur has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur in parts, with Jaipur, Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions likely to get heavy rains.

Future Predictions

The MeT centre has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Ajmer divisions on July 29 and 30, and moderate to heavy rain at a few places in Bikaner division. The people are recommended to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to secure their lives.

Government Response

Heavy rainfall in recent times has also brought into light issues of school infrastructure vulnerability, especially in south-eastern Rajasthan. After a gory accident in the Jhalawar district when seven kids died as a result of a school building collapse, the administration has taken steps ahead to resolve the matter. A budget of ₹150 crore has been drawn up for the repair of 7,500 schools in 170 tehsils.

Steps to Provide Security

The government intends to:

Shut down and demolish dangerous school buildings to avoid future incidents

Carry out GIS-mapping of weak structures to determine areas of concern

Use Artificial Intelligence for monitoring structural safety and giving early warnings in the event of a possible threat

These steps are designed to guarantee the safety of students and avoid any other catastrophes. The government's quick intervention has been applauded by residents, who believe that the steps will ensure that there are no more incidents.

Conclusion

The heavy downpour in Rajasthan has brought about extensive disruption, but the government's early intervention has gone a long way in reducing the impact. As the state continues to receive heavy downpours, the people are advised to remain vigilant and take precautions to keep themselves safe. With the government's intervention, it is hoped that the effect of the downpour will be minimized, and the state will become normal soon.

