August 2025 Holidays: List of Festivals and Celebrations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

As July comes to a close, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are eagerly anticipating the holidays in August. The month promises to be filled with festivities, special days, and weekends that will give students a much-needed break.

Varalakshmi Vratham and Rakhi Pournami

The month of August begins with the celebration of Varalakshmi Vratham on August 8 (Friday). Married women observe this significant festival for the well-being of their families. While the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have declared this day as an optional holiday, educational institutions that choose to celebrate the festival with puja programs can also declare a holiday.

The following day, August 9 (Saturday), marks the Rakhi Pournami festival, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. As luck would have it, August 9 is also the second Saturday of the month, making it a holiday for many. This combination of festival and weekend holidays will surely bring joy to students.

Long Weekend Ahead

With Varalakshmi Vratham on Friday, Rakhi Pournami on Saturday, and a regular Sunday holiday on August 10, students can look forward to a three-day long weekend. This break provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate festivals with family or plan a short trip.

Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami

Later in the month, India will celebrate its Independence Day on August 15 (Friday), marked by flag hoisting ceremonies across the country. The following day, August 16, is Sri Krishnashtami, a festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna. This consecutive holiday will undoubtedly be a welcome break for students and employees alike.

Bank Holidays

Bank employees will enjoy a holiday on August 23, the fourth Saturday of the month. The subsequent Sunday, August 24, will also be a general holiday.

Vinayaka Chavithi

The month of August will conclude with the celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi, a significant festival in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. On this day, Vinayaka idols are installed and worshipped with great fervor. Students can look forward to another holiday as they celebrate this important festival.

With a plethora of holidays and celebrations in August, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are in for a treat. Whether it's spending time with family, participating in festivals, or simply taking a break, the month promises to be filled with joy and excitement.

