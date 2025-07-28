Upcoming Bank Holidays: July 27–August 3, 2025 – Full List
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a list of bank holidays for the upcoming week, from July 27 to August 3, 2025. According to the RBI's holiday list, banks in Gangtok and Sikkim will remain closed on July 28, Monday, to celebrate the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival. This Buddhist festival marks Lord Buddha's first sermon and is observed on the fourth day of the sixth month in the Tibetan lunar calendar.
Bank Holidays Next Week
- July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi festival - Banks in Gangtok and Sikkim will be closed.
- August 3 (Sunday): Weekly off - Banks will be closed across India.
Is Next Saturday a Holiday?
No, August 2 is not a bank holiday. Banks in India typically observe the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays, and August 2 does not fall on either of these dates.
Digital Banking Services
Although physical bank branches may be closed on holidays, customers can still access various digital banking services, including:
- Online banking
- Mobile banking apps
- UPI transactions
- ATM services for cash withdrawals
State-Wise Bank Holiday List
The RBI and state governments create a list of holidays for banks, taking into account national and local occasions, operational requirements, and cultural observances. Some notable bank holidays in July 2025 include:
- Kharchi Puja (July 3): Banks closed in Agartala
- Guru Hargobind's Birthday (July 5): Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar
- Beh Deinkhlam (July 14): Banks closed in Shillong
- Harela (July 16): Banks closed in Dehradun
- Ker Puja (July 19): Banks closed in Agartala
Customers can check the RBI's official website or contact their bank directly to confirm the holiday schedule and plan their banking activities accordingly
