School Holiday on July 28, 2025: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Kerala, AP, Telangana, Uttarakhand

As July nears its end, multiple states and cities across India have declared school holidays for Monday, July 28, 2025. The reasons range from regional religious festivals like Aadipooram, to ongoing Kanwar Yatra processions, and severe weather conditions in rain-hit areas. If you're unsure about school closures in your area, here’s a comprehensive, region-wise guide to the latest updates and official announcements.

Where Are Schools Closed on July 28, 2025?

Several regions have officially declared holidays for schools and, in some cases, government offices, citing religious significance, public safety, and weather alerts. Here's a breakdown:

Tamil Nadu – Holiday for Aadipooram Festival

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a school holiday on July 28 in observance of the Aadipooram festival, a major event celebrated during the Tamil month of Aadi.

Applicable in districts where the festival is widely observed.

Cities likely to remain closed: Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatore, and surrounding regions.

Government offices may also remain shut in certain areas.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR – Kanwar Yatra Impact

The ongoing Kanwar Yatra has led to school holidays in multiple districts across:

Uttar Pradesh (including Meerut),

Uttarakhand (especially Haridwar), and

Delhi NCR (including Ghaziabad, East Delhi zones).

Holiday dates in some areas span July 26 to 28, with district administrations issuing closures to manage traffic, safety, and crowd control along Kanwar routes.

Kerala – Weather-Related Closures Possible

Kerala continues to be battered by heavy rains.

Orange and Yellow alerts issued by the IMD for multiple districts.

While no statewide holiday has been declared yet, district collectors may issue local closures if rain intensifies.

Parents are advised to track local news and official announcements.

Maharashtra – Rain Alert May Lead to School Closures

The IMD has issued an orange alert for districts like:

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on July 28. Local authorities may declare school holidays in rain-affected areas depending on conditions.

States With No Official Holiday Announcement (As of Now)

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Schools will remain open unless local changes occur.

Karnataka & West Bengal – No official holiday notifications have been issued so far.

What Should Students and Parents Do?

Since school closures vary based on regional factors, it’s essential for parents and students to:

Confirm with school authorities or visit local administration websites.

Follow IMD weather alerts and local media reports.

Keep an eye on district-specific events like Aadipooram or Kanwar Yatra.

Stay informed via official school apps, WhatsApp groups, or notice boards for real-time updates.