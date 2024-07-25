Rain alert: Schools closed today in Pune

District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Suhas Diwase has ordered the school authorities to declare a holiday on July 25 for schools in the Khadakwasla area, Velha, Bhor, Maval, Mulshi, Pune City, Haveli talukas, and Pimpri Chinchwad areas. The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall for a few hours in Pune city and Ghat areas.

The officials released a statement saying, " About 40,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from Khadakwasla dam from 6 am onwards. Also, there is a possibility of waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Pune city. Therefore, District Collector Diwase has appealed to the citizens to be alert and to leave the house only if necessary."

Pune City has been experiencing rainfall for a few days, and the police and other officials have advised the public to stay at home to avoid the danger. The roads are waterlogged and becoming impassable. They further stated that they would stay at home and leave the house only if necessary.

