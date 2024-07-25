JLo throws lavish 'Bridgerton'-themed party as she turns 55

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez turned 55 and shared a video on her Instagram which showcased a montage of moments from her 'Bridgerton'-inspired birthday party.

The Bridgerton-themed party was held on July 20 in the Hamptons, New York but the legendary singer shared the video on Wednesday (Eastern Standard Time). The dramatic video montage was set to orchestral music, reports People magazine.

The video showed a collection of images of JLo throughout the night, as well as videos of guests, attendees and performers dancing as if they were at a 19th-century English ball, akin to Netflix's popular historical romance series. At one point in the video, Lopez can be seen singing into a microphone.

As per People, the video ends with the 'Atlas' star blowing out the candles on a cake as sparkles fly behind her. “Dearest Gentle Reader… And a splendid evening was had by all," she wrote in a caption to her video.

Guests at her birthday party included her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who was seen arriving at the event with friends dressed in period-appropriate attire.

JLo’s husband Ben Affleck did not attend the party. The pair have remained on separate coasts for much of this summer and recently spent another significant milestone apart — their second wedding anniversary, which fell on July 16.

The singer-actress has enjoyed her time in the Hamptons this summer, sometimes with Affleck's daughter Violet. The duo was spotted spending the day together in Southampton on Sunday, July 14, on a bike ride, shopping and having a meal with Violet's friend.

