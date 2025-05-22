P EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy Answer Key Out on May 27

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 answer key for Pharmacy and Agriculture will be made available on May 27. The State Council of Higher Education has revealed that the answer key will be uploaded on its official website.

Verification of Answer Key

Candidates can verify the answer key on the website and raise their objections, if any, by May 31. This will enable them to cross-check their answers and bring out any discrepancies that may have occurred.

Exam Details

AP EAPCET 2025 Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held, and the results indicated a participation rate of 92.39%. Engineering stream exams are expected to commence from May 22.

Expected Result Date

Although the date for the results has not yet been disclosed, candidates can wait for the results to be declared soon after the answer key is published. Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website regularly for news about the declaration of the result.

Important Dates

Release date of answer key : May 27

: May 27 Last date for objection submission: May 31

May 31 Date of completion of exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy : May 20

: May 20 Begin date of Engineering stream exams: May 22

Conclusion

The announcement of the AP EAPCET 2025 key is a crucial step towards the result declaration. Candidates can prepare for the declaration of the result by verifying the answer key and raising objections, if any. They are informed to be in touch with updates on the official website.

Also read: Schools to Reopen on June 12 in Telugu States: Additional Holidays after Summer Holidays