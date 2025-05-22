Schools to Reopen on June 12 in Telugu States: Additional Holidays after Summer Holidays

Having had a long summer vacation, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana schools will be reopening on June 12. While the students may be looking forward to getting back into the classroom, they can comfort themselves with the fact that there are some holidays scheduled in June.

As per the academic calendar, June 15 has been announced as an optional holiday due to Eid-e-Ghadir. June 27 has also been announced as an optional holiday for Rath Yatra. These optional holidays allow school administrators the autonomy to determine whether or not a student will be granted leave.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will restart after the summer holidays on June 12. Although the summer holidays have been a welcome relief for students, they can look forward to the coming holidays to interrupt the academic calendar.

As the monsoon season sets in, heavy rainfall and flooding may lead to additional holidays in schools. This could provide further relief to students who are looking forward to a break.

In summary, though the summer vacation is now behind us, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have a couple of holidays to enjoy in June. The optional holidays of June 15 and June 27, in addition to possible weather-related holidays, might be just the respite for students.

Key Dates

June 12: School opens after summer vacation

June 15: Optional holiday for Eid-e-Ghadir

June 27: Optional holiday for Rath Yatra

By knowing these holidays, students as well as parents can prepare in advance and utilize their free time to the best extent.

