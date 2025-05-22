TGPSC Group 2 Certificate Verification by May End, Group 3 to Follow

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has decided to complete the Group-2 certificate verification process by the end of this month. The schedule for verification is expected to be released within two days.

This move comes as part of TGPSC’s efforts to fast-track government job recruitments across the state. A total of 783 Group-2 posts were notified, for which exams were held in December 2024. The General Ranking List was published in March 2025.

As the Telangana Group-1 recruitment process is nearing completion, efforts are being made to finalize all remaining job recruitments. Some candidates had approached the High Court to stop the Group-1 certificate verification process. However, the court dismissed the petition and imposed a fine on the petitioners. Based on the court’s directions, the certificate verification for Group-1 was carried out.

Following the completion of Group-2 certificate verification, TGPSC will also begin the verification process for Group-3 candidates. The Commission is aiming to complete all recruitment processes in a smooth and timely manner.