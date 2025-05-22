Gold Rate Today May 22: Gold Prices Rise for Second Day

Gold prices have increased slightly for the second consecutive day in Hyderabad. As of today, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) has risen by ₹490, reaching ₹97,910. Meanwhile, the price of 22-carat gold (10 grams) increased by ₹450, now standing at ₹89,750. Silver prices also saw a rise, with the price of one kilogram of silver increasing by ₹1,000, now priced at ₹1,12,000.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 22, 2025)

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹97,910

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹89,750

Silver Price

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,12,000

The rise in gold prices can be attributed to several factors. Changes in the global market, including interest rate fluctuations by central banks, impact the price of gold. Additionally, when the Indian rupee weakens against the US dollar, gold becomes more expensive. Seasonal demand during festivals and weddings also pushes up prices, as many people tend to buy more gold during these periods. Another factor is the increased gold purchases by central banks to strengthen their reserves, which increases demand and drives up prices.

These price trends are being observed across the two Telugu states, with similar prices seen in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.