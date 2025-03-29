OU PhD Entrance Test from April 25 to April 27: Check Details Here

Hyderabad: Osmania University will hold PhD entrance exams for 49 subjects from April 25 to 27, with three sessions each day. The computer-based tests will be conducted at various test centers in Hyderabad. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official university website starting April 20.

Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, the admissions director, advised candidates to arrive at their test centers at least 90 minutes before the scheduled time. The exams will take place in three sessions: 9:30 am to 11:00 am, 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, and 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. A detailed subject-wise schedule is available on the university’s website.

In another update, Osmania University’s Centre for Distance Education has extended the admission deadline for various courses until March 31. Additionally, students who are not eligible for MBA and MCA courses through ICET can appear for an entrance test on March 28. Applications for the entrance test will be accepted until the morning of the test day.

This gives candidates more time to prepare and complete their application processes.