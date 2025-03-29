Bihar Board Class 10 results to be announced today

Patna, March 29 (IANS) The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class 10 Matriculation Examination results on Saturday.

The results will be declared by Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, in the presence of Additional Chief Secretary, S. Siddharth, and BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore.

Students can access their results through the official websites matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com

The students can go on these two websites and click on the link labelled 'BSEB Matric Result 2025'. Subsequently, they have to enter their roll number and roll code as indicated on the admit card and submit the details to view their results.

The Class 10th Board exam was held between February 17 to 25 this year and approximately 15.85 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

To pass the matriculation examination, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject.

Students failing in one or two subjects may be eligible to appear for compartmental examinations, while those who missed the exam due to valid reasons might have the opportunity to sit for special examinations.

The Bihar government has announced increased incentives for top-performing students.

The student getting the first rank in the state will be awarded Rs 2 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader. The second rank student will be given Rs 1.5 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader, third rank candidate will be awarded Rs 1 lakh. And four to tenth rank candidates will be given Rs 30 thousand each.

These rewards aim to motivate students to excel academically. In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 82.91 per cent.

Students have been advised by the Board to keep their admit cards handy to facilitate quick access to their results. In case of any discrepancies, they have to contact their respective schools or the Bihar Board office promptly.

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 12th Board examination results in the state.

