Ohara School of Ikebana's Pan-India Masters Seminar in Hyderabad: Nov 23 to 25

The Ohara School of Ikebana, Japan, is set to host its first-ever Pan-India Masters’ Seminar in the country. The three-day event will be held from November 23 to 25, 2025, at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda, Hyderabad.

The seminar will bring together national and international members who practice the Japanese art of ikebana. The sessions will be led by Headmaster Hiroki Ohara, along with Professor Kawakami and Associate Professor Oyamada from the school’s headquarters in Japan.

The landmark event coincides with the 130th anniversary of the Ohara School of Ikebana, founded in 1895 by Unshin Ohara. To mark the occasion, the institution is organising a series of celebrations and competitions across the globe, including the Hyderabad seminar. The city’s Ohara School Chapter said it is privileged to host the event.

Known for blending traditional techniques with modern aesthetics, the Ohara School emphasizes balance, colour and form in floral arrangements that echo the beauty of changing seasons. For 130 years, the school has promoted a philosophy that connects flowers, space and artistic vision—making ikebana a timeless practice embraced by enthusiasts worldwide.

Seminar Dates: November 23–25, 2025

Venue: The Park Hyderabad